Gorges Beer Co

Restaurant and brewery with craft cocktails and 360 degree views from our patio. Come visit us during your trip to the Gorge, and drink in the view!

Popular Items

Cubano Sliders (2)$14.00
slow-roasted pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, on ciabatta with yellow mustard and pickles
Fries$6.00
garlic, rosemary - GF
Fries$5.00
A heaping plate of hand-cut fries to share, sprinkled with sea salt, or + .75 for garlic/rosemary
Gorges Sliders (2)$14.00
Juicy beef patty, green leaf, red onion, pickle, white cheddar, Mama Lil's aioli, brioche
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Tossed in balsamic brown butter
Cauliflower$11.00
yogurt, mama lil’s, almond, zaatar- GF
Steak Skewer$18.00
mushrooms, pearl couscous, romesco
Trail Burgers (3)$15.00
3 snack sized burgers w/swiss, Mama Lil's mayo, caramelized onion, pickles, Dos Hermanos brioche bun
Farro Salad$11.00
radish, peas, frisee, herb vinaigrette- Vegan
Fried Chicken Sliders (2)$14.00
2 sliders with delicious fried chicken, bacon, pickle, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, brioche bun
Location

390 Wa Na Pa St.

Cascade Locks OR

Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
