Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

2724 SE Ankeny St.

Popular Items

Brekky Sammy$12.00
Toasted sourdough, white cheddar, garlic aioli, arugula, fried tomato and 2 fried eggs and bacon. Served with breakfast potatoes
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Slow-roasted pork with house BBQ sauce, creamy slaw and crispy onions. Comes with choice of side.
Brunch Burger$16.00
½ pound all-natural beef patty with white cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon, arugula and garlic aioli. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Maple-dijon Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Crispy-fried sprouts with house made maple-dijon sauce & crispy bacon
Hand-cut Fries$8.00
Thin cut in-house with a side of fry sauce.
Fig Burger$16.00
1/2lb all-natural grass-fed beef patty with bleu cheese, applewood bacon, arugula, house-made fig jam. Comes with choice of side.
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped kale with house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon bits and avocado. Served with garlic toast.
Nachos$12.00
House made tortilla chips, layered with shredded cheese, pickled jalapeños, black beans, pico de gallo, kiwi-jalapeño hot sauce, topped with sour cream, guac & fresh cilantro.
Ankeny Burger$14.00
1/2lb all-natural grass-fed beef patty with lettuce, tomato, white cheddar and fry sauce. Choice of side.
Lamb Burger$17.00
All-natural lamb with lemon vinaigrette arugula, savory tomato jam and goat cheese.
2724 SE Ankeny St.

Portland OR

Sunday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
