Fried chicken sandwiches in Gorham

Gorham restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Miller's Market
29 School St ste c, Gorham
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
panko fried chicken, lettuce, , house ranch, cheddar, tomato, bacon, brioche bun
More about Miller's Market
Orchard Ridge Farm
236 Sebago Lake Road, Gorham
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
More about Orchard Ridge Farm
