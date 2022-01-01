Go
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

MAKE EVERY DAY SUSHI DAY!!

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4945 N Milwaukee • $$

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)

Popular Items

Volcano Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop
Dinosaur Roll$3.95
Four pieces. California roll topped with fresh water eel and avocado topped with unagi sauce
Philly Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
Mini Godzilla Roll$3.95
Four pieces. California roll topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Miami Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Deep fried spicy shrimp tempura, imitation crab and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Ground whole tuna mixed with house spicy tuna sauce
Spicy Trio Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy salmon and tempura crunch topped with tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko
Dynamite Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy hamachi and tuna topped with spicy crab meat
California Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4945 N Milwaukee

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

