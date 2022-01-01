Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
MAKE EVERY DAY SUSHI DAY!!
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4945 N Milwaukee • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4945 N Milwaukee
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rex Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Gale Street Inn
Classic American Tavern with two dining rooms and a large comfortable bar. Enjoy great food, professional service and true Chicago Hospitality.
Burgers Ribs Steaks and Fresh Seafood
Babe's on Milwaukee
Come in and enjoy!
Moonflower
@moonflowerbar
Info@moonflowerbar.com