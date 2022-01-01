Go
Gorilla Sushi Western

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI

4652 n western • $

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Ground whole tuna mixed with house spicy tuna sauce
Philly Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
California Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
3 Rolls get FREE Miso Soup (Save $4.00)$11.80
Please Choose 3 Rolls for 14.80 to get free MISO soup (Save $4.00)
Gyoza$3.95
Japanese style dumplings with thin square shape wheat dough shells stuffed with ground pork and minced scallion, cilantro, garlic all deep fried
Miami Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Deep fried spicy shrimp tempura, imitation crab and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo
Sweet Potato Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Sweet potato tempura topped with unagi sauce
Salmon Avocado roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
Nama Sake Sushi$3.95
Fresh salmon
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4652 n western

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
