Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

Enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious sushi rolls and sashimi starting at $2.95!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

1238 n Milwaukee ave • $

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
Tuna Avocado Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh tuna and avocado
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
Unagi Q Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh water eel and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Mini Godzilla$3.95
Four pieces. California roll topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Spicy Trio Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy salmon and tempura crunch topped with tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko
Miami Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Deep fried spicy shrimp tempura, imitation crab and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo
Tigger Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado topped with fresh salmon and tobiko
Salmon Avocado Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
Spicy Tuna Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Ground whole tuna mixed with house spicy tuna sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1238 n Milwaukee ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
