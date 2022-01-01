Go
GORIN Ramen

Authentic Japanese Ramen Noodles! The Gorin's original soup's base (kaeshi in Japanese) is directly imported from Japan, made by a Ramen Master. Chasyu, pork berry, is crafted at the store, taking 8 hours. Shinachiku, bamboo shoots, are made by 4-hours-preparation. All the ingredients are strictly selected and prepared for each kind of Ramen at Gorin. Our team members working here are all Ramen specialists in Japanese Ramen.

351 East 14th Street

Popular Items

Spicy Salmon Roll (8 pieces of cut roll)$11.00
DX Tuna Roll (8 pieces of cut roll)$12.00
1p Pork Bun$6.00
Shishito$10.00
Tokyo Sparkling Cocktail$11.00
Japan's Favorite Chu-Hi with Grapefruit since 1984, 12 Oz with Alcohol 6.5%
Takoyaki (Fried Octopus Puff) 6 pcs$7.00
Takoyaki is a Japanese snack in the shape of little round balls containing pieces of octopus. Originated from Osaka Prefecture, Takoyaki literally translates to “octopus-grilled/fried” and some people may call it “Octopus Balls
Gorin Pork Buns 2 pcs$10.00
Sanzoku Cucumber$8.00
Matcha Affogato$7.00
Plum Wine Sparkling (180ml)$13.00
The perfect balance of sparkling wine and tart Japanese ume, with backnotes of citrus and white peach. From olden times on to the present day, UME-fruit liqueur, Umeshu (Japanese Plum Wine) has been a familiar beverage in Japanese households well known and loved for its relaxing effect as well as its usefulness for keeping healthy. Because of the faint aroma, well-balanced acidity and sweetness of UME-fruit liqueur, Umeshu(Japanese Plum Wine), it is said to be one of the most delicious liquors in the world.
Alcohol 5.50%, made in Germany

351 East 14th Street

New York NY

Sunday5:45 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:45 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:45 pm - 2:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:45 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:45 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:45 pm - 2:00 am
