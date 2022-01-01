GORIN Ramen
Authentic Japanese Ramen Noodles! The Gorin's original soup's base (kaeshi in Japanese) is directly imported from Japan, made by a Ramen Master. Chasyu, pork berry, is crafted at the store, taking 8 hours. Shinachiku, bamboo shoots, are made by 4-hours-preparation. All the ingredients are strictly selected and prepared for each kind of Ramen at Gorin. Our team members working here are all Ramen specialists in Japanese Ramen.
351 East 14th Street
351 East 14th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|5:45 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:45 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:45 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:45 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:45 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:45 pm - 2:00 am
