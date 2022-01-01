GORIN Ramen

The perfect balance of sparkling wine and tart Japanese ume, with backnotes of citrus and white peach. From olden times on to the present day, UME-fruit liqueur, Umeshu (Japanese Plum Wine) has been a familiar beverage in Japanese households well known and loved for its relaxing effect as well as its usefulness for keeping healthy. Because of the faint aroma, well-balanced acidity and sweetness of UME-fruit liqueur, Umeshu(Japanese Plum Wine), it is said to be one of the most delicious liquors in the world.

Alcohol 5.50%, made in Germany

