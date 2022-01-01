Go
Goro Ramen

Japanese influenced Ramen and Shareables.

3000 Paseo

Popular Items

SPICY MISO$15.00
rich chicken broth / roasted garlic miso / pork meatballs / corn / bean sprouts / ajitama / goma / negi
YASAI$12.00
vegan broth / tofu / roasted tomato / mushrooms / fried shallots / negi / vegan / (gf noodles available)
KARE MAZEMEN$16.00
thick noodles / house-made curry sauce / chicken confit /beet pickled ginger / negi / goma *brothless ramen*
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$8.00
fried brussels sprouts / yuzu miso vinaigrette / beets / mint / fried shallots / pickled fresno peppers / vegan / gf
KID RAMEN$7.00
rich chicken broth & noodles only
TORI PAITAN$14.00
rich chicken broth / pork belly / fried garlic / ajitama / negi / bean sprouts
CHICKEN NIKUMAN$9.00
panko-fried chicken patty / gochujang sauce / pickled daikon / negi
CHICKEN KARA-AGE$9.00
soy-marinated chicken thigh fried with potato starch / togarashi mayo
KAEDAMA (EXTRA NOODLES)$3.50
EXTRA NOODLES
GARLIC CHILI BOMB$0.75
Location

3000 Paseo

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
