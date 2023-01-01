Goshen restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goshen restaurants

Goshen restaurants
Goshen's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Must-try Goshen restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Jo Jo's Pretzels - 136 South Main Street

136 South Main Street, Goshen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coke$0.00
Classic Coca Cola served in small, medium, or large sizes. Made with reverse osmosis treated water for the best Coke taste!
Nutella$1.00
The delicious nutty-chocolate spread brought to you in dip form. Tastes great with Cinnamon sugar or original pretzels.
Cheddar Cheese$1.00
Our famous cheddar cheese, house-made and fresh!
The GOSHEN Brew image

 

The Electric Brew - Goshen

118 E Washington St, Goshen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel Egg Sandwich$5.50
Egg patty, choice of sausage, ham or bacon, and cheddar cheese
Latte$3.48
Iced Latte$3.79
Main pic

 

Universal Tamal - 225 S Main St

225 S Main St, GOSHEN

No reviews yet
Takeout, Delivery
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Goshen

Pretzels

More popular cities to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)
