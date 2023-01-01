Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cappuccino in
Goshen
/
Goshen
/
Cappuccino
Goshen restaurants that serve cappuccino
The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech
22531 County Road 18, Goshen
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$2.81
More about The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech
The Electric Brew - Goshen
118 E Washington St, Goshen
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$2.81
Iced Cappuccino
$4.54
More about The Electric Brew - Goshen
Browse other tasty dishes in Goshen
Croissant Sandwiches
Cookies
Croissants
Chocolate Cake
Cheesecake
Pretzels
Hot Chocolate
Cake
More near Goshen to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Granger
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Columbia City
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Fort Wayne
Avg 4.4
(101 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(346 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(598 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(308 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston