Chai lattes in Goshen

Goshen restaurants
Goshen restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech

22531 County Road 18, Goshen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chai Latte$3.87
More about The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech
The GOSHEN Brew image

 

The Electric Brew - Goshen

118 E Washington St, Goshen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Iced Polar Berry Mocha$5.40
Hot Polar Berry Mocha$5.17
More about The Electric Brew - Goshen

