Chai lattes in
Goshen
/
Goshen
/
Chai Lattes
Goshen restaurants that serve chai lattes
The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech
22531 County Road 18, Goshen
No reviews yet
Hot Chai Latte
$3.87
More about The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech
The Electric Brew - Goshen
118 E Washington St, Goshen
No reviews yet
Iced Polar Berry Mocha
$5.40
Hot Polar Berry Mocha
$5.17
More about The Electric Brew - Goshen
