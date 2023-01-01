Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate bars in
Goshen
/
Goshen
/
Chocolate Bars
Goshen restaurants that serve chocolate bars
The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech
22531 County Road 18, Goshen
No reviews yet
Rice Krispy Chocolate Bars
$3.21
More about The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech
The Electric Brew - Goshen
118 E Washington St, Goshen
No reviews yet
Peanut Butter Chunk Bar
$3.21
More about The Electric Brew - Goshen
Browse other tasty dishes in Goshen
Cookies
Cappuccino
Turkey Wraps
Burritos
Hot Chocolate
Quesadillas
Cheesecake
Egg Sandwiches
More near Goshen to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Granger
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Columbia City
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Fort Wayne
Avg 4.4
(106 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(347 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(596 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(314 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston