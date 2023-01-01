Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookie dough in Goshen

Go
Goshen restaurants
Toast

Goshen restaurants that serve cookie dough

Consumer pic

 

The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech

22531 County Road 18, Goshen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Brownies$3.48
More about The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech
The GOSHEN Brew image

 

The Electric Brew - Goshen

118 E Washington St, Goshen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Dough Oreo Brownies$3.74
More about The Electric Brew - Goshen

Browse other tasty dishes in Goshen

Cinnamon Rolls

Hot Chocolate

Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies

Muffins

Cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

Cappuccino

Map

More near Goshen to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Granger

No reviews yet

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (130 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (374 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (664 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (238 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston