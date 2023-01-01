Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Goshen

Jo Jo's Pretzels - 136 South Main Street

136 South Main Street, Goshen

Original Pretzel$4.00
Our original pretzel topped with salt and butter
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel$4.00
A classic favorite, unsalted pretzel with house made cinnamon and sugar mix. Pairs great with icing, Nutella, or strawberry cream cheese dip.
Gluten Free Pretzel$6.00
Our one and only gluten free pretzels are made with rice flour in a clean facility to ensure that no gluten particles contaminate the product. The gluten free pretzels are prepared, frozen, and re-prepared upon serving. They can be made with or without butter.
The Electric Brew - Goshen

118 E Washington St, Goshen

Chocolate covered Pretzels$1.00
