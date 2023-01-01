Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Goshen

Go
Goshen restaurants
Toast

Goshen restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Consumer pic

 

The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech

22531 County Road 18, Goshen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Pesto Wrap$5.95
More about The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech
Item pic

 

The Electric Brew - Goshen

118 E Washington St, Goshen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Pesto Wrap$6.50
More about The Electric Brew - Goshen

Browse other tasty dishes in Goshen

Oreo Cheesecake

Cheesecake

Paninis

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Burritos

Chocolate Cake

Cookies

Croissants

Map

More near Goshen to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Granger

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (599 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston