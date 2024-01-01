Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sliders in
Goshen
/
Goshen
/
Sliders
Goshen restaurants that serve sliders
Delancey's Restaurant - 40 Park Pl
40 Park Place, Goshen
No reviews yet
Sliders
$15.00
Three 2oz sliders served with frizzled onions
More about Delancey's Restaurant - 40 Park Pl
PIZZA • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Craft 47
47 West Main Street, Goshen
Avg 4.2
(107 reviews)
Duck Confit Slider
$3.75
Speck, Apple Brie Slider
$3.75
More about Craft 47
