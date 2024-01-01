Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Goshen

Goshen restaurants
Toast

Goshen restaurants that serve sliders

Delancey's Restaurant - 40 Park Pl

40 Park Place, Goshen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sliders$15.00
Three 2oz sliders served with frizzled onions
More about Delancey's Restaurant - 40 Park Pl
Craft 47 image

PIZZA • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Craft 47

47 West Main Street, Goshen

Avg 4.2 (107 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Duck Confit Slider$3.75
Speck, Apple Brie Slider$3.75
More about Craft 47

