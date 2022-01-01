Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tacos in
Goshen
/
Goshen
/
Tacos
Goshen restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Pharmacy Kitchen & Bar
62 West Main Street, Goshen
Avg 4.5
(855 reviews)
Hudson Valley Duck Confit Tacos
$17.00
More about Pharmacy Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Craft 47
47 West Main Street, Goshen
Avg 4.2
(107 reviews)
Wild Boar Taco
$4.75
Steak Taco
$4.75
Shrimp Taco
$5.75
More about Craft 47
