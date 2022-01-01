Go
Toast

Got Burger!

Come in and enjoy! 100% Halal meats.

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

301 West Cross St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheeseburger$6.49
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and American cheese.
Build Your Own Double$6.99
Can't go wrong with two juicy patties.
Spicy Mayo$0.50
Puree Garlic Burger$4.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Swiss cheese, and garlic puree toasted onto the bun.
Got Burger$4.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, American cheese, and our spicy chipotle mayo.
Ranch$0.50
Texas Burger$5.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and beef bacon.
Firehouse Burger$4.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeño ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks$3.99
Crispy breaded sticks full of tasty mozzarella cheese
Build Your Own Single$4.99
Make your own delicious masterpiece.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

301 West Cross St

Ypsilanti MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Wurst Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bon Appetit Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vegano Italiano

No reviews yet

100% Vegan. Serving Italian Vegan Cuisine such as pizzas, pastas, sandwiches, desserts and more.

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston