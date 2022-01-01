Go
Toast

Got Kosher? Bakery

Come on in and enjoy!

PRETZELS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8758 West Pico Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.2 (611 reviews)

Popular Items

Quart Daily Non-vegetarian Soup$13.99
Quart Daily Vegetable Soup$12.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8758 West Pico Boulevard

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Star Juice

No reviews yet

Fresh and signature juices, smoothie, acai and more bowls, wellness shots, wraps, salads, and crepe's !

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Chicken King Food Truckers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juice Crafters

No reviews yet

Live well and be well!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston