Gotti's

Food, Drinks and Vibe

811 St Emanuel St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Big Momma's Cajun Gumbo$6.95
A classic Cajun comfort stew that' filled with a mix of Cajun spices, fresh vegetables, chicken and sausage.
Shrimp (6) & Grits$16.95
Southern fried catfish filet with a fresh blend of Cajun seasoning. Cheesy grits packed with a custom blend of cheese, seasoning and butter.
Cajun Eggrolls$10.95
This Cajun spin on the traditional egg roll stuffed with boudin (rice dressing). A classic Cajun appetizer and Top Seller!
Strawberry Lemonade$3.95
Shrimp$5.95
Crispy Chicken Wings$9.95
Cajun Chicken Wings$9.95
Chicken wings tossed in our homemade Cajun sauce.
Gotti's Good AF Pasta$19.95
Ridiculously creamy fettucine pasta packed with warm spicy flavors, topped with our Cajun alfredo sauce and sweet butter toast.
Louisiana Blackened Catfish & Shrimp$24.95
1 blackened catfish filet, 4 Jumbo shrimp, layered over a bed of dirty rice or waffle fries and hush puppies.
Gotti's Seafood Fried Rice$7.95
Location

811 St Emanuel St

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:01 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

