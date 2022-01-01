Go
Toast

Gott's Roadside

SERVING THE CALIFORNIA ROADSIDE SINCE 1999

302 Bon Air Center

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$9.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, & fried crisp. Served with fries & a side of ranch.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Garlic Fries$4.49
Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.
Citrus & Avocado Chop Salad$12.99
Romaine & red leaf lettuce tossed with Asado spice-rubbed chicken, cilantro-pumpkin seed dressing, oranges, tomatoes, black beans, pickled red onions & quinoa, topped with avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds & Cotija cheese.
Ahi Poke Crispy Tacos$15.99
Ahi poke (Hawaiian-style raw, marinated, sushi grade Ahi tuna), sliced avocado, green cabbage & cilantro slaw, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & spicy mayo in crispy taco shells. 3 tacos per order.
Fries$3.99
Fried crisp & lightly salted.
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
Chili spice-dusted & served with house-made ranch.
Cheeseburger$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Onion Rings$4.49
Thick & beer-battered. Lightly salted.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$6.99
With lime & charred jalapeño mayo.
See full menu

Location

302 Bon Air Center

Kentfield CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Sushi Ko at Larkspur

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SunLife Organics

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rustic Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston