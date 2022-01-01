Go
Toast

Gott's Roadside

SERVING THE CALIFORNIA ROADSIDE SINCE 1999

151 Warriors Way #102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Citrus & Avocado Chop Salad$12.99
Romaine & red leaf lettuce tossed with Asado spice-rubbed chicken, cilantro-pumpkin seed dressing, oranges, tomatoes, black beans, pickled red onions & quinoa, topped with avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds & Cotija cheese.
Onion Rings$4.49
Thick & beer-battered. Lightly salted.
Fries$3.99
Fried crisp & lightly salted.
Garlic Fries$4.49
Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, & fried crisp. Served with fries & a side of ranch.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$6.99
With lime & charred jalapeño mayo.
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
Chili spice-dusted & served with house-made ranch.
See full menu

Location

151 Warriors Way #102

San Francisco CA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Miller & Lux

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Upper Cut

No reviews yet

Street food at its finest! Enjoy crispy duck confit or the Cadillac grilled cheese, or any slider, taco or bowls and taste the difference of sous-vide.

Harmonic Brewing Thrive City

No reviews yet

Local beer, wine, cider, and bites. Open to the public, and open late after Chase Center games & concerts. Go Dubs!

Candlestick Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston