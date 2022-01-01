Go
Gould Restaurant

108 fall street

Popular Items

Regular Coffee$2.50
Greek Yogurt Parfait$9.00
Housemade loaded granola, plain Greek yogurt, berry-basil compote
Bottle Juice$2.50
Homemade Banana Bread French Toast$11.00
Homemade banana bread, berry compote with fresh basil
Breakfast Wrap$8.00
Scrambled eggs, flour tortilla, arugula, oven cured tomatoes, red onion, choice of meat and cheese
Loaded Breakfast Toast$13.00
Texas toast, fried eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion
Loaded Breakfast Potatoes$7.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes topped with scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, black garlic aioli, fresh scallion
Bottle Water$1.50
Your Way Sandwich$7.00
Avocado Toast$12.00
Whole grain bread, avocado, balsamic oven roasted tomatoes, pickled red onion, goat cheese, fresh basil, arugula
Location

Seneca Falls NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
