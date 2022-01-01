Go
Toast

Gourdough's Public House

Come in and Enjoy

215 Losoya Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheddar Cheese$1.00
American Cheese$0.50
Candied Jalapenos$0.50
See full menu

Location

215 Losoya Street

San Antonio TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hopscotch

No reviews yet

This page is for pre-approved private events only.

Playland Pizza

No reviews yet

A menu focused on an array of classic & creative pizzas & cocktails in a modern, lively setting.

Stout's Signature - SA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tobin Center Dining

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston