Bars & Lounges
American

Gourdough's Public House

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

3620 Reviews

$$

2700 South Lamar Street

Austin, TX 78704

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Freebird$7.75
Black Out$7.75
Miss Shortcake$7.75
Black Betty$7.75
Big Cheez$9.45
Funky Monkey$7.75
Blue Balls$7.75
Nutty Valentine$7.75
Ron Burgundy Burger$15.95
Mama’s Cake$7.75
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am

