Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery

1000 S Main St Suite 100

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese Croissant$12.00
pack of 4 scratch made ham and cheese made with black forest ham. Ready to thaw and bake at home, will hold up to 3 weeks in the freezer
Hearty Cobb$20.00
Bacon, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled
egg & blue cheese. (add grilled chicken $4). With blue
cheese and house vinaigrette dressings.
Chicken Cutlets$37.50
Chicken cutlet
Chicken cutlets with roasted seasonal vegetable, served with mashed potatoes and sage sauce. Comes with unbaked cookie dough and dinner rolls. Serves 4-6 people.
Pain au Chocolate$12.00
pack of 4 scratch made Pan au Chocolate made with dark chocolate. Ready to thaw and bake at home, will hold up to 3 weeks in the freezer
Soup & Scrach-Made Rolls$14.00
pick from
Tomato Basil (V), Carrot Ginger (VG), Vegetable White Bean (VG), Cream of Mushroom or Loaded Baked Potato.
Served with 6 scratch made rolls.
Beef Stew Pot Pies$18.00
Set of 4 Scratch made pot pies filled with a rich beef stew made with, Bacon, butternut squash, and prunes and topped with a flaky scratch made crust.
French Country Pot Pies$18.00
set of 4 scratch made pot pies filled with a creamy chicken filling with carrots, celery, red onions and Yukon gold potatoes
Butternut Pasta with Grilled Chicken$37.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Hand-cut pasta with sage cream sauce and butternut squash, Roasted Vegetables, Rolls & Ready-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Serves 4-6.
Brisket Panwiches$14.00
Slow-braised brisket, havarti cheese, add-able pickled red onions w. herbed butter baste on scratch made buns.
Sausage Croissant roll (with Mustard Cream Sauce)$12.00
pack of 4 scratch made sausage croissants made with chicken and apple sausage. Ready to thaw and bake at home, will hold up to 3 weeks in the freezer. includes a pack of Dijon cream sauce
Location

1000 S Main St Suite 100

Salt Lake City UT

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
