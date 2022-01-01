Go
Gourmandise

Order for pick-up tomorrow and beyond! Same day orders are also accepted before 6:00 a.m.
Pick-up in Draper.

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

725 E 12300 S. • $$

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)

Popular Items

White Strawberry Chantilly 9"$49.95
Layers of vanilla cake, Chantilly cream, fresh strawberries, sliced almonds on sides. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passion fruit mousse topped with passion fruit glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Black & White Mousse Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Tres Leches 9"$49.95
Layers of vanilla cake soaked in the “three milks” (evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk) with Rompope (contains Rum), strawberries and Chantilly whipped cream. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Add Individual Candle$0.25
Tall white and rose gold striped candle.
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Strawberry Mille Feuille 9"$49.95
Layers of flaky pastry and cream custard mixed with fresh strawberries. Caramelized sugar on top. Sliced almonds on the side. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"$49.95
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Tiramisu Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Chocolate Mousse Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Buffet
Takeout

725 E 12300 S.

Draper UT

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
