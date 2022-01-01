Go
Toast

Gourmandise

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

725 E 12300 S • $$

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)

Popular Items

Marzipan Slice$5.95
Layers of vanilla cake and raspberry custard. Wrapped with chewy marzipan (almond paste fondant frosting).
Almond Horn$2.95
Chewy almond paste-based cookie half-dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with sliced almonds. (Gluten Friendly).
Crème Brûlée$6.20
Baked French custard with torched sugar. (Gluten Friendly)
Tiramisu Cake Slice$5.95
Whipped Mascarpone with yellow cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso. Topped with cocoa
Pain au Chocolat$4.95
Scratch-made butter croissant filled with French semisweet chocolate.
Butter Croissant$3.95
Scratch made with imported butter. Traditional French-style buttery, flaky pastry.
Mixed Fruit Tartelette$6.95
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze.
Éclair$4.95
Pâte à choux pastry filled with custard, dipped in dark chocolate.
Raspberry Pistachio Tartelette$6.95
Tarte shell filled with light crème custard and fresh raspberries. Finished with chopped pistachios & powdered sugar.
Kouign Amann$4.95
Traditional Breton-style cake pastry with scratch-made croissant dough layers and butter and cardamom sugar.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Buffet
Takeout

Location

725 E 12300 S

Draper UT

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
