Gourmandise

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

250 S 300th E • $$

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)

Popular Items

White Strawberry Chantilly 9"$49.90
Layers of vanilla cake, Chantilly cream, fresh strawberries, sliced almonds on sides. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Strawberry Mille Feuille 1/4 Sheet, 8"x12"$72.00
Layers of flaky pastry and cream custard mixed with fresh strawberries. Caramelized sugar on top. Sliced almonds on the side. (Serves 22-24 ppl)
Strawberry Mille Feuille 9"$49.90
Layers of flaky pastry and cream custard mixed with fresh strawberries. Caramelized sugar on top. Sliced almonds on the side. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Add Individual Candle$0.25
Tall white and rose gold striped candle.
Marzipan Cake 6"$33.90
Layers of vanilla cake and raspberry custard. Wrapped with chewy marzipan (almond paste fondant frosting). (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"$49.90
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Tiramisu Cake 8"x4"$33.90
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Black & White Mousse Cake 9"$49.90
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Tres Leches 9"$49.90
Layers of vanilla cake soaked in the “three milks” (evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk) with Rompope (contains Rum), strawberries and Chantilly whipped cream. Round (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 6"$33.90
Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passion fruit mousse topped with passion fruit glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

250 S 300th E

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
