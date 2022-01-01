Go
Gourmandise

1000 S MAIN ST

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Quiche Lorraine, 9" (4/16 pick up)$45.00
Scratch-made in a tall, European-style, flaky crust, filled with savory egg custard made with heavy cream, Gruyere cheese, and bacon pieces.
Mardi Gras King's Cake (Available through 3/1)$22.00
9" Cinnamon streusel-filled brioche ring with cream cheese, topped with a classic icing and covered in Mardi-Gras colored sugar. Topped with a gold crown and Mardi Gras beads, and a baby figurine inside. (Available through March 1)
Pete's Kringle$14.50
Honoring a Gourmandise's Founding Owner. Classic Danish Dough filled with cream cheese and raspberry filling. Iced with Vanilla frosting.
Bird's Nest Easter Carrot Cake 9"$49.95
A perfect classic. Carrot cake with chopped pecans. Cream cheese frosting garnished with white chocolate twig bird's nest and chocolate easter eggs.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet

Location

SALT LAKE CITY UT

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

The Palace

M I L K +

