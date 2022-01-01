Online Ordering

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe

Brassica Kitchen + Café was founded by the Whisk pop-up team, bringing creative and comfortable cuisine to Forest Hills.

By day we are Brassica Cafe, serving good coffee, made from scratch pastries & sandwiches.

Evenings Tuesday-Saturday we are Brassica Kitchen, fermentation forward food & drink with locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. We are a passionate team obsessed with exploring the unknown and sharing the results. Our hospitality is casual, friendly, and honest. Come see us, it might just be your thing.

