Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen

Scratch made with pride!

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Popular Items

Side Salad$2.97
Chicken Fried Wagyu$17.97
saltine cracker crusted wagyu, jalapeno cream gravy, smoked gouda mashed potatoes, garlic green beans
House Smoked Wings$11.97
Barbacoa Cheesy Tots$11.97
Smoked Shaved Tri-Tip Dip$13.57
hoagie roll, black pepper mayo, bourbon onions, pickles, smoked provolone, shaved tri tip served with garlic au jus
Juicy Lucy Bison Burger$13.97
muenster cheese stuffed burger, potato bun, black pepper mayo, bacon jam, house made pickle, shaved red onion
Snickerdoodle Cronut Holes$6.97
Bacon Avocado Burger$13.97
potato bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ancho mayo, tempura avocado, bacon, jack cheese
Grilled Chicken Risotto *Gluten Free*$19.97
Redbird Farms, goat cheese, sun dried tomato, crispy prosciutto, lemon beurre blanc, basil
*Gluten Free*
House Burger$9.57
lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickles, dijonaise
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2118 35th Ave

Greeley CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
