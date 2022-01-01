Go
Gourmet Haus Staudt image
Bars & Lounges

Gourmet Haus Staudt

Open today 1:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

761 Reviews

$$

2615 Broadway

Redwood City, CA 94063

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

2615 Broadway, Redwood City CA 94063

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

City Pub

No reviews yet

City Pub is a family restaurant featuring 24 draft beer and 10 wines on tap. Great burgers and sandwiches.

Kemuri Japanese Barú

No reviews yet

Tag us @kemurirwc on Instagram!

Ben Franks Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

STACKS

No reviews yet

Welcome to Stacks where Breakfast and Lunch are served with a smile. Voted the best Breakfast spot 5 years in row.

Gourmet Haus Staudt

orange star4.5 • 761 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston