Tashan

213 Burlington Road

Popular Items

MASKA PANEER$23.00
Marinated Paneer, Tomato-Fenugreek Gravy, Creme Glaze
LAMB BIRYANI$27.00
Extra Lean Lamb, Dum Cooked Basmati Rice, Aromatic Spices, Desi Ghee, Raita
MURGH TIKKA MASALA$25.00
Tandoori Chicken, Cream-Tomato Sauce, Fenugreek Leaves
NAAN$5.00
CRISPY SESAME GOBHI$13.00
Battered Cauliflower, Sweet-Chili Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Desi Spices
ROTI$5.00
BHUNA GOSHT$27.00
Marinated Lamb, Pan-Roasted, Bell Peppers, Onion-Garlic Masala, Fresh Micro-Cilantro
CHICKEN BIRYANI$25.00
Boneless Chicken, Dum Cooked Basmati Rice, Aromatic Spices, Desi Ghee, Raita
GARLIC NAAN$5.00
SAAG PANEER$21.00
Slow Simmered Spinach, Cream, Ginger, Garlic, Onion-Tomato Gravy
See full menu

Location

Bedford MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

