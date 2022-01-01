Chinese
Gourmet Kitchen Wine Bar
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
282 Reviews
$
6819 3rd Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
6819 3rd Ave., Brooklyn NY 11220
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Coszcal De Allende
Come in and enjoy!
Tony's Pizza - Brooklyn
Come in and enjoy!
Sancho's
Come on in and enjoy!
Amunì
Come in and enjoy!