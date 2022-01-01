Go
Toast

Gourmet Station

RESTAURANT / CATERING SERVICES / EVENTS

646 Ne 79th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Churrasco Steak$17.00
Grilled Steak Sandwich$11.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Waldorf Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Tuna Sandwich$9.00
Portobello Salad
Waldorf Tuna Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast$13.50
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Caesar Salad
See full menu

Location

646 Ne 79th St

Miami Shores FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Genuine Commissary

No reviews yet

NOT FOR PUBLIC SALES - ONLY FOR TGHG RESTAURANTS INTERNAL USE.
Thanks for ordering with the commmissary!
Please make sure to place all orders by 1PM to ensure delivery of product the next day.

Wabi Sabi Miami

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese cuisine
for everyone

Boteco Brazilian Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Anderson

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston