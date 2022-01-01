Gourmet To Go

Truffles Restaurant

No reviews yet

Truffles is a small family owned restaurant, that has been in Ladue neighborhood since 1999. We offer business casual yet vibrant and upbeat family friendly atmosphere. Our menu is based. but not limited to, French and Modern American Cuisine. Truffles also features a retail store next door, called Butchery - Truffles' Meat Market, which offers a wide variety of custom meats, fresh seafood, daily meals, salads, sandwiches, premium wines and liquors and much more.

