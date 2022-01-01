Go
Toast

GOUTER DE LA BAGUETTE

Come in and enjoy!

1024 NOSTRAND AVENUE

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1024 NOSTRAND AVENUE

BROOKLYN NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Corner Pizza and Wine

No reviews yet

Brooklyn-style pan pizza, fantastic natural wines, maybe even some cool pet-nats. Plus some fresh baked cookies and desserts.
Our pizzas are inspired by Detroit, but raised in Brooklyn. Twice baked, with a cheesy crust, and then loaded with fresh toppings.

Camillo

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting us!

1285 Coffee and Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oaxaca Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston