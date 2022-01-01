Go
Gov't Taco

In Tacos We Trust

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

5621 Government Street Suite 101 • $$

Avg 4.3 (357 reviews)

Popular Items

Uncle Swine$4.00
orange/cherry/chile braised pork, pickled jicama, cotija, micro cilantro
Phillibuster$4.50
coffee/chile braised beef, gov't cheese, grilled onions & bell peppers
Clucks & Balances$4.00
smoked chicken thigh, pimento mac n' cheese, nashville hot chicken skins, white bbq sauce
SoCalism$5.50
crispy or grilled mahi, street corn, white bbq sauce. green onion
"Regular" Taco$4.00
ground beef seasoned with Jay D's sweet & savory chile rub, cheddar, shredded lettuce, Valentina's hot sauce
Shrimper-fi$5.50
crispy gulf shrimp, cabbage, cherry tomatoes, smoked scallion aïoli, pickled jalapeños
The Magna Carrot$4.00
Cane Glazed Carrots, Black Bean Puree, Chimichurri, Goat Cheese, Pepitas
Buffalo Bill$4.00
crispy buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crema, cabbage, carrot, micro cilantro
Steak of the Union$5.50
skirt steak, jack cheese, chimichurri, poblano, red onion
Gov't Deal$3.00
add a small gov't cheese OR salsa of your choice + chips to any order
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5621 Government Street Suite 101

Baton Rouge LA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
