Governor Stumpy's
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
321 E gregory Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
321 E gregory Blvd
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
McLain's Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
The Classic Cookie
Breakfast & Lunch cafe with full espresso bar & bakery counter
McLain's Bakery
Your favorite Cakery making cakes and desserts for every occasion!
Any cancellations must have 72 hours advanced notice. Any orders cancelled with less than 72 hours notice will not be eligible for refund.
Lew’s Grill & Bar
Come in and enjoy!