Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Bangor, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

643 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.4 (4117 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$14.99
Fresh white-meat chicken fingers breaded in our own seasoning, cooked to a golden brown, and served with your choice of BBQ, sweet and sour sauce or honey mustard.
No I don't need Condiments
No I don't need Utensils
Yes I need Condiments
We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.
Gov's Cheeseburger*$9.99
The Gov’s favorite. Our tasty 100% Prime Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of American, White Cheddar, Mozzarella or Swiss cheese.
Yes I need Utensils (1 set per entrée)
Cheeseburger & Fries$6.00
Our famous Monday Burger special with your choice of cheese and crinkle cut French fries.
Slice of Cream Pie$4.89
Choose your favorite flavor of homemade cream pies!
Haddock Fry$12.00
Our famous Haddock Fry served with two side choices.
Bacon Cheddar Burger*$11.99
This is our best-selling bacon cheeseburger - We top our juicy 6 oz Angus Beef patty with cheddar cheese, two bacon strips, lettuce and tomato and serve it up on our Gov’s famous roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

643 Broadway

Bangor ME

Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
