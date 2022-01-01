Go
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Ellsworth, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

253 High Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger & Fries$6.00
Our famous Monday Burger special with your choice of cheese and crinkle cut French fries.
Peanut Butter Ball$2.49
Haddock Fry$12.00
Our famous Haddock Fry served with two side choices.
Yes I need Condiments
We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.
No I don't need Condiments
Memphis BBQ Bacon Burger*$12.49
Our 6 oz Prime Angus Beef patty served with two crispy strips of bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar Cheese and tangy BBQ sauce – all on a grilled Gov’s famous roll.
Gov's Cheeseburger*$9.99
The Gov’s favorite. Our tasty 100% Prime Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of American, White Cheddar, Mozzarella or Swiss cheese.
Yes I need Utensils (1 set per entrée)
Haddock Sandwich$14.99
Now Even Bigger! A whole filet of fried haddock topped with melted cheese and served on our Gov’s famous jumbo roll.
No I don't need Utensils
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

253 High Street

Ellsworth ME

Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
