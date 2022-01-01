Go
Toast

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Lewiston, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1185 Lisbon Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)

Popular Items

No I don't need Utensils
Slice of Cream Pie$4.89
Choose your favorite flavor of homemade cream pies!
NE Pot Roast$16.99
Tender beef simmered in juice served with two sides and a yeast roll.
Poutine$8.49
A real French dish! A generous portion of our famous fries topped with cheese and beef gravy.
Cheeseburger & Fries$6.00
Our famous Monday Burger special with your choice of cheese and crinkle cut French fries.
Gov's Cheeseburger*$9.99
The Gov’s favorite. Our tasty 100% Prime Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of American, White Cheddar, Mozzarella or Swiss cheese.
Yes I need Utensils (1 set per entrée)
Yes I need Condiments
We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.
Milkshake$5.99
No I don't need Condiments
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1185 Lisbon Street

Lewiston ME

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eagle's Nest Cafe

No reviews yet

Eagle's Nest Cafe is available exclusively to Pratt & Whitney employees. Outside orders will not be accepted or filled.

DaVincis Eatery

No reviews yet

DaVinci’s is located in the historic Bates Mill Complex at 150 Mill St. in Lewiston, Maine. Our menu features house-made Garlic Knots, Fresh Soups, Brick Oven Specialty Pizzas, and a wide array of Italian Specialties. We offer extensive lists of craft beers and wine, as well as full bar service and a gluten conscious menu.
Our dining experience is casual so you can feel comfortable eating your favorites. Inside DaVinci’s you’ll experience the Mill’s original brickwork and wooden beams, as well as a collection of Vespa scooters and antique bicycles.

Cowbell Grill & Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forage Market Lewiston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston