Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Old Town, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!

SEAFOOD

963 Stillwater Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)

Popular Items

Slice of Cream Pie$4.89
Choose your favorite flavor of homemade cream pies!
Haddock Fry$12.00
Our famous Haddock Fry served with two side choices.
Poutine$8.49
A real French dish! A generous portion of our famous fries topped with cheese and beef gravy.
Haddock Sandwich$14.99
Now Even Bigger! A whole filet of fried haddock topped with melted cheese and served on our Gov’s famous jumbo roll.
Chicken Fingers$14.99
Fresh white-meat chicken fingers breaded in our own seasoning, cooked to a golden brown, and served with your choice of BBQ, sweet and sour sauce or honey mustard.
Cheeseburger & Fries$6.00
Our famous Monday Burger special with your choice of cheese and crinkle cut French fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

963 Stillwater Avenue

Old Town ME

Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
