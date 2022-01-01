Go
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

SEAFOOD

376 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (2309 reviews)

Haddock Fry$12.00
Our famous Haddock Fry served with two side choices.
Chicken Fingers$14.99
Fresh white-meat chicken fingers breaded in our own seasoning, cooked to a golden brown, and served with your choice of BBQ, sweet and sour sauce or honey mustard.
Cheeseburger & Fries$6.00
Our famous Monday Burger special with your choice of cheese and crinkle cut French fries.
Breakfast Burger$4.79
A fried egg with American cheese and your choice of Bacon, ham or a sausage patty piled on your choice of a Gov’s famous hamburger roll or English Muffin.
Club Sandwich$12.99
Our triple decker sandwich on Gov’s famous toast with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Choose from thinly sliced ham or turkey.
Slice of Cream Pie$4.89
Choose your favorite flavor of homemade cream pies!
376 Main Street

Waterville ME

Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
