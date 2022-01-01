Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Waterville, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!
SEAFOOD
376 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
376 Main Street
Waterville ME
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Meridians Kitchen and Bar
Local Food, Done Right
Sonny's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!!
The Two Cent
Come in and enjoy!
Hot Spot Cafe
Hot Spot Cafe is located within the T-Mobile call center. All orders MUST be placed online and be picked up in the cafe at the designated pickup area.