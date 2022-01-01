Go
General Porpoise Capitol Hill

Welcome to the General Porpoise [Capitol Hill] Pre-order page. We are here for you Seattle! Currently open for take out doughnuts and coffee at our Capitol Hill and Laurelhurst cafes. // Doughnuts at General Porpoise are made with fresh eggs and are filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. // In addition to doughnuts, we serve top quality coffees from multiple roasters. Espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew are all available.

PASTRY • DONUTS

1020 E Union St • $

Avg 4.2 (1491 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberry Rhubarb$5.00
Lemon Curd$5.00
Vanilla Custard$5.00
Chocolate Marshmallow$5.00
Choc. Hazelnut Cream$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1020 E Union St

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
