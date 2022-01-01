Go
General Porpoise Laurelhurst

Welcome to the General Porpoise [Laurelhurst] Pre-order page. We are here for you Seattle! Currently open for take out doughnuts and coffee at our Capitol Hill and Laurelhurst cafes. // Doughnuts at General Porpoise are made with fresh eggs and are filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. // In addition to doughnuts, we serve top quality coffees from multiple roasters. Espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew are all available.

4520 Union Bay Place NE

Popular Items

Chocolate Marshmallow$5.00
Drip$3.00
Sweet Latte$5.00
Lemon Curd$5.00
Strawberry Rhubarb Jam$5.00
Vanilla Custard$5.00
Hazelnut Chocolate$5.00
Seattle WA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
