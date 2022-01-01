Go
GP Italiano

GP Italiano is a family owned and operated restaurant in downtown La Grange featuring modern Italian cuisine, craft cocktails, delicious wine, and more. We look forward to welcoming your entire family to our restaurant.

1 South La Grange Road

Popular Items

Carbonara$18.00
bucatini, hen’s egg, guanciale, pecorino
GP Caesar$13.00
romaine, arugula, shaved pecorino, lemon zest focaccia croutons, lemon caesar vinaigrette
Meatballs$13.00
vodka sauce, whipped ricotta, grilled bread
Chicken Parm$25.00
airline chicken breast, buffalo mozzarella, rigatoni
Margherita Pizza$14.00
buffalo mozzarella, basil oil
Cavatelli Bolognese$18.00
cavatelli, bolognese sauce
Rigatoni Vodka$18.00
vodka sauce, sausage
Burrata Ravioli$18.00
vodka sauce, whipped ricotta
Roasted Beets$13.00
tricolor candied beets, arugula, pistachios
honey greek yogurt, grapefruit
Sausage Pizza$15.00
caramelized onions, ricotta, calabrian chili honey
Location

La Grange IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

