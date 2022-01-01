Gastropubs
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
GPub - Providence, RI
Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
61 Orange Street
Providence, RI 02903
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Location
61 Orange Street, Providence RI 02903
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bayberry Garden
Thoughtfully casual-fine dining restaurant with a focus on modern New England cuisine and full beverage program featuring craft cocktails, draft beer and a 300+ wine bottle list.
Rooftop at the Providence G
Rooftop dining all year long.
BRING A BLANKET AND GET COZY AT OUR OUTDOOR FIREPITS OR INSIDE A PRIVATE IGLOO, OR DINE WITH US UNDER OUR FULLY WEATHERIZED GLASS ROOFTOP AND ENJOY LIVE ENTERTAINMENT ALL MONTH LONG.
Bacaro Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Kin Southern Table + Bar
Food + Vibes + Soul