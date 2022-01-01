Go
Grabowski's

What's a Grabowski? A solid dude (+ette)... and a style of pizza unique to Chicagoans. Thin crust, toppings edge to edge, cracker crispy crust.- We are located at The Source Market Hall at 3350 Brighton Blvd. Visit us for Pizza, root beer, & pinball....

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3350 Brighton Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2025 reviews)

Popular Items

16in Supreme Pizza$22.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions
12in BYO Pizza$12.00
Build Your Own Pizza
16in BYO Pizza$17.00
Build Your Own Pizza
16in Classic Chicago Pizza$21.00
Italian Sausage, Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella, Stanislaus Tomato
16in Cheese Pizza$17.00
Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella
Wings$8.00
6 cold smoked wings, served with buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
12in Supreme Pizza$17.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions
Fresh Mozzarella Bites$9.00
16in Veggie Lovers Pizza$20.00
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella
Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3350 Brighton Blvd

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
